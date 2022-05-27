 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happy 50th wedding anniversary Frank and Darlene Novotny

  • 0
Frank and Darlene Novotny

Frank and Darlene Novotny

Frank and Darlene Novotny were married May 27, 1972, at Zion United Church of Christ, Gladstone. Their family is hosting a card shower to celebrate the happy occasion. Cards may be sent to 71450 - 576th Ave., Jansen, NE 68377.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News