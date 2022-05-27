Frank and Darlene Novotny were married May 27, 1972, at Zion United Church of Christ, Gladstone. Their family is hosting a card shower to celebrate the happy occasion. Cards may be sent to 71450 - 576th Ave., Jansen, NE 68377.
Happy 50th wedding anniversary Frank and Darlene Novotny
