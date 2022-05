Gary and Mary Jo Bures will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 16, 2022. Their family is hosting a card shower to mark the happy occasion. Cards may be sent to 8964 W. Plum Rd., Odell, NE 68415. They were blessed with two daughters: Diane (Shane) and Elizabeth. Additionally, they were blessed with seven grandchildren. They are greatly loved by their family. Congratulations!