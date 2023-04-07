Dwayne and Nora Zimmerman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary April 8. Dwayne and Nora were married April 8th 1973 at Christ Lutheran Church in Pickrell Nebraska.

Their children Chris Zimmerman and daughter in law Tina Zimmerman of Kansas City, Missouri and Alissa Schick and son in law Andrew Schick of Sachse, Texas would like to honor them by hosting a card shower.

Kindly send cards to 1386 E Cherry Rd Pickrell, Nebraska. Dwayne and Nora Zimmerman have two grandchildren Dylan Zimmerman of Kansas City, Missouri and Samuel Schick of Sachse, Texas.