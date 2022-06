Dennis and Kathy Haecker will be celebrating their 60th anniversary on June 17, 2022. They were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plymouth, NE.

Dennis and Kathy were blessed with four children: Kurt Haecker (Diana); Kelly Haecker (Lynn); Kolin Haecker (Crystal); Heidi Schweitzer (Bryan).

They have been blessed with eight grandchildren: Peyton, Devyn, and Reagen Haecker; Karlee, Haylee, and Rylee Haecker; Mason and Morgan Schweitzer.

