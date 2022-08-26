 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 75th anniversary!

Donavin and June Diller 

Donavin and June (Geiger) Diller of Beatrice are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 29, 1947 at St. John Mennonite Church in Pandora, Ohio. He was pastor of First Mennonite Church, west of Beatrice, for 11 years.

They had four children. Laura lives in Iowa, Richard died of cancer in 2019, Randy died of cancer in 2020, and Larry lives in New Mexico. They have seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will be coming to Beatrice to help them celebrate the weekend of Sept. 4. Don and June reside at East Arbor Meadows in Beatrice.

The Diller Family

