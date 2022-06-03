Dennis and Lois Milburn were married on June 3, 1972. Their children are honoring them with a card shower. Please send cards to 720 S. 12th St. Wymore, NE 68466.
Happy Anniversary Dennis and Lois Milburn
Related to this story
Most Popular
Frank and Darlene Novotny were married May 27, 1972, at Zion United Church of Christ, Gladstone. Their family is hosting a card shower to cele…
Norman and Sandra Flesner of Virginia, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple married June 2, 1972. An open house will be …
Gary and Mary Jo Bures will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 16, 2022. Their family is hosting a card shower to mark the …
John and Elaine (Schnuelle) Patras are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. John and Elaine both graduated from Diller High School in 1…