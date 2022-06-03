 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happy Anniversary Dennis and Lois Milburn

  • 0
Dennis and Lois Milburn

Dennis and Lois Milburn

Dennis and Lois Milburn were married on June 3, 1972. Their children are honoring them with a card shower. Please send cards to 720 S. 12th St. Wymore, NE 68466.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flesner 50th anniversary

Flesner 50th anniversary

Norman and Sandra Flesner of Virginia, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple married June 2, 1972. An open house will be …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News