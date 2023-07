Gary and Sheryl Harrington will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with an Open House on July 15, 2023 from 3-5 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church located at 19th and Garfield streets.

They were married July 15, 1973 at First Christian Church in Beatrice. Their children are J-D and his wife Brandy of St. Paul, MN and Sherri DeLong and her husband Andy of Lincoln, NE.