Norman and Bernadine Pieper celebrate 60 years of marriage

In celebration of our parents, Norman and Bernadine Pieper's 60th wedding anniversary, we would like to honor them with a card shower.

Norman and Bernadine Cramer were married on Dec. 3, 1961 at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell. Their children are: Doug Pieper of Beatrice. Rick(Tracy)Pieper of Atchison, Kan. Grand children are: Jordan(Jaime) Pieper, Madison Pieper, and Lauren Pieper. Taylor(Paden) Halter and Ashley Pieper and her fiance' A.J. Stutz.

Wishes of congratulations and remarks may be sent to: 1310 Country Club Lane, Beatrice NE 68310.

Happy anniversary mom and dad!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0