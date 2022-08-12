Ron and Dottie McKeever 60th wedding anniversary

Today, Friday, August 12, Ron and Dottie McKeever of Norfolk, NE celebrate their 60th Anniversary. Ronald McKeever of rural Gage County and Wymore High School and Dorothy (Steele) McKeever, of Omaha and Omaha Central High School were married in Omaha at the First Presbyterian Church after graduating from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Ron and Dottie were both acting social chairmen for their respective Farmhouse Fraternity and Alpha Xi Delta Sorority where they met arranging a social mixer.

The couple moved to Wisconsin where Ron was stationed as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army working in the Nike Hercules Missile Battalion. Dottie began her teaching career at Keefe Avenue Elementary School in Milwaukee.

Ron’s career days continued in farm seed production and seed sales management and later in professional farm and ranch management and real estate. Dottie enjoyed teaching at Wayne State College, Lincoln and Norfolk Public Schools until earning retirement.

Currently, Ron and Dottie attend First United Methodist Church of Norfolk and have resided in Norfolk, NE for the last 44 years.

Their children, Michelle McKeever, Matt McKeever, his wife, Lisa, and two grandchildren, Corran and Mara are requesting a card shower in their parents’ honor. Cards of celebration may be directed to 1306 Hillview Drive, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Happy Anniversary!