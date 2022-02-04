 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Warford's celebrate 50 years!

Roger and Barbie Warford will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Feb. 11, 1972 in Marysville, Kan.

Their children would like to thank them for providing a wonderful example of a Godly marriage.

Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance. 1 Corinthians 12:7

Please help their children Shelly Moore (Jonathan) of Abilene, Kan., Michelle Askew (Ritchie) of Beatrice, Crystal Shirey (Nuel) of Salina, Kan. and the late Jeremy Warford of eatrice honor their parents with a card shower. Please mail cards to 1004 Meriwether St., Beatrice, NE 68310.

