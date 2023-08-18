Birthday celebrations Aug 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Birthday celebrationsClarence Zimmerman turned 106 on August 9, 2023. His brother, Ernest Zimmerman, is 94 years old making it 200 years of their combined ages. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 100th birthday celebration Please help us celebrate Myron Roker's 100th Birthday at an open house on Aug. 20, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 512 Second S… Happy 85th birthday to Shirley Wagner Please join us in celebrating Shirley Wagner’s 85th birthday with a card shower. Shirley was born July 30, 1938, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota … Penner's celebrate 60th anniversary Gene and Patricia Penner are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 20, 2023. Their family is hosting a card shower. Cards can be … Celebrate 90th with Betty Please join the family and friends of Betty Johnson in celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.