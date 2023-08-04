102nd birthday celebration Aug 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The family of Grace Huttenmaier would like to honor her with a card shower to celebrate her 102nd birthday on Aug. 13. Cards can be sent to her at: 1704 Jackson St., Beatrice, NE 68310. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Thermohydraulics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Esther Oosting’s 90th birthday You are invited to a card shower to celebrate Esther’s 90th birthday on July 23!