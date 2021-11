Suzie and Missy,

I doubled all my happiness

And all my safety pins

I had twice the noise

And twice the joys

When I had these two twins

Now with kids and grandkids of their own

Where did those years go

It’s hard for me to believe they’ve reached the big 5-0

I’m proud of you both and love you very much, mom

