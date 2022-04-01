Brenda Rayburn is turning 79 on April 8. The family would like to help her celebrate with a card shower. Cards may be dropped off or sent to: Beatrice Health and Rehab, 1800 Irving St., Room 8, Beatrice, NE 68310.
79th birthday celebration
