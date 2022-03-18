 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
80th birthday card shower

Ardy Hackbarth

The family of Ardy Hackbarth is honoring her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on March 29. Cards may be sent to 1806 Park St., Beatrice, NE, 68310

