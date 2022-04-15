80th birthday celebration Apr 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Gene Martin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save He made it to 80. His birthday is on April 25. Send birthday wishes to: Gene Martin, 708 Clearwater Circle, Beatrice, NE 68310. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthday celebration Happy 60th birthday Doug and happy heavenly birthday Donna! Happy 95th birthday! Mildred "Millie" Samuskewicz of Wymore will celebrate her 95th Birthday on April 5. Cards and memories can be mailed to her at: P. O. Box #298… 90th birthday celebration Happy Birthday to Velora Wieters. She will be turning 90 on April 18. Please shower her with cards at: 12022 W. Walnut Rd., Odell, NE 68415. Happy 80th birthday on April 12th to Betty Leners Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Cards may be sent to: 504 Spring View Circle, Beatrice, NE 68310. 95th birthday celebration The family of Evelyn Kreiensieck would like to honor her with a card shower for her 95th birthday, which is Thursday, March 31. Cards can be s…