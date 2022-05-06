90th birthday celebration

Dale Pieper will celebrate his 90th birthday with a celebration open house on Sunday, May 15 at Valentino’s at Seventh and Court streets in Beatrice from 2-4:30 p.m. The event will feature the Homestead Harmonizers and a family program at 3 p.m. Use the back alley entrance, and dress casual.
Help us celebrate Rosanna Miller’s 90th birthday with a celebration on May 7, 2022 at the Senior Center, 101 N. 25th St., Beatrice, NE from 2-…
He made it to 80. His birthday is on April 25. Send birthday wishes to: Gene Martin, 708 Clearwater Circle, Beatrice, NE 68310.
Verna (Baum) Tegtmeier will turn 100 years old on May 9.