90th birthday celebration

Dale Pieper

Dale Pieper will celebrate his 90th birthday with a celebration open house on Sunday, May 15 at Valentino’s at Seventh and Court streets in Beatrice from 2-4:30 p.m. The event will feature the Homestead Harmonizers and a family program at 3 p.m. Use the back alley entrance, and dress casual.

