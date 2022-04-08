 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

90th birthday celebration

  • 0

Happy Birthday to Velora Wieters. She will be turning 90 on April 18. Please shower her with cards at: 12022 W. Walnut Rd., Odell, NE 68415.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy 95th birthday!

Happy 95th birthday!

Mildred "Millie" Samuskewicz of Wymore will celebrate her 95th Birthday on April 5. Cards and memories can be mailed to her at: P. O. Box #298…

79th birthday celebration

79th birthday celebration

Brenda Rayburn is turning 79 on April 8. The family would like to help her celebrate with a card shower. Cards may be dropped off or sent to: …

Sunny Miller celebrates 75 years!

Sunny Miller celebrates 75 years!

The family of Sunny Miller would like to honor her with a card shower for her 75th birthday on April 11. Her address is 1524 Hoyt St., Beatric…

95th birthday celebration

95th birthday celebration

The family of Evelyn Kreiensieck would like to honor her with a card shower for her 95th birthday, which is Thursday, March 31. Cards can be s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News