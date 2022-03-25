The family of Evelyn Kreiensieck would like to honor her with a card shower for her 95th birthday, which is Thursday, March 31. Cards can be sent to her C/O Homestead House, 2300 Lincoln St., Apt. 11, Beatrice, NE, 68310.
95th birthday celebration
