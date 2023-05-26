Vonda Roberts Garland "the clover lady" will be celebrating her 95th birthday June 1. Please join in wishing her a happy birthday with a card sharing a special memory or story! Send greetings to 1807 Ella St., Apt. A, Beatrice, NE, 68310.
95th birthday celebration
