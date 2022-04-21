Beatrice men with multiple DUIs sent to prison

Two Beatrice men with nine total driving under the influence convictions were both sentenced to prison this week in Gage County District Court.

Shad R. Morgan, 36, and Christopher Wieskamp, 42, were both sentenced Wednesday in unrelated cases by Judge Rick Schreiner.

Wieskamp was sentenced to two years in prison followed by 18 months of post-release supervison and a 15-year license revocation upon his release for fourth offense DUI. A second charge of driving while revoked was previously dismissed.

He was arrested by Beatrice Police in August 2021 after police recognized him driving a Pontiac G6, and knew he didn’t have a license. They made contact with him when the vehicle parked at Subway.

Wieskamp told police he knew his license was suspended, and they smelled a strong odor of alcohol from the vehicle as he spoke. He submitted a breath sample that revealed an alcohol level of .255, more than three times the legal limit of intoxication to drive.

Morgan was sentenced to 18 months in prison, 18 months of post-release supervision and a 15-year license revocation for third offense DUI.

The case was his fifth DUI conviction, though the charge was reduced to a third offense as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Additional charges of driving while revoked and refusing to submit to a pretest were previously dismissed.

Morgan was arrested last July after a Nebraska State Trooper was at Git N Split in Beatrice when he noticed a Jeep at the location. The driver appeared to be avoiding the trooper, and when the Jeep left the trooper noticed a brake light was out.

During the traffic stop Morgan exhibited signs of intoxication. He refused an alcohol test at the scene, and at the jail he submitted a test showing an alcohol level of .186, over twice the legal driving limit.

