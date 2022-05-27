 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bethel Riens is turning 90!

Bethel Riens

Bethel Riens

Help us celebrate Bethel's 90th birthday on June 10 with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Bethel Riens, 2101 Jefferson St., Beatrice, NE 68310.

From your loving family

