Bethel Riens is turning 90! May 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Bethel Riens Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Help us celebrate Bethel's 90th birthday on June 10 with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Bethel Riens, 2101 Jefferson St., Beatrice, NE 68310.From your loving family 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Jamie's turning 60 The family of Jamie (Best) Fuller would like to honor her with a card shower, celebrating her 60th birthday on May 22. Birthday wishes may be … Beatrice police identify suspect shot after pursuit A high-speed pursuit through Gage County Saturday evening ended with a suspect being shot by Beatrice Police in the area of downtown Beatrice. Effort to recall Gage County Board member ends A petition to recall a member of the Gage County Board of Supervisors has ended after petitioners failed to meet a deadline. Darlene Spilker is turning 90! Her family would like to invite you to join them in wishing her a happy birthday by showering her with cards. Please send cards to: 2934 W. Hi…