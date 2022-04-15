 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday celebration

Donna Svanda and Doug Blecha

Donna Svanda and Doug Blecha

Happy 60th birthday Doug and happy heavenly birthday Donna!

Doug’s address for cards to be send is: Doug Blecha, 1605 Scott St. Apt#5, Beatrice NE 68310.

