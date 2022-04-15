Birthday celebration Apr 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Donna Svanda and Doug Blecha Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Happy 60th birthday Doug and happy heavenly birthday Donna!Doug’s address for cards to be send is: Doug Blecha, 1605 Scott St. Apt#5, Beatrice NE 68310. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Happy 95th birthday! Mildred "Millie" Samuskewicz of Wymore will celebrate her 95th Birthday on April 5. Cards and memories can be mailed to her at: P. O. Box #298… 90th birthday celebration Happy Birthday to Velora Wieters. She will be turning 90 on April 18. Please shower her with cards at: 12022 W. Walnut Rd., Odell, NE 68415. Happy 80th birthday on April 12th to Betty Leners Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Cards may be sent to: 504 Spring View Circle, Beatrice, NE 68310.