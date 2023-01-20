 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birthday celebration

Dorothy Plegge

The family of Dorothy Plegge would like to honor her with a card shower for her "90th" birthday on Jan. 26. Cards may be sent to 220 S. LaSalle St., Beatrice, NE, 68310.

