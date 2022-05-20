Darlene Spilker is turning 90! May 20, 2022 8 min ago 0 1 of 2 Darlene Spilker then Darlene Spilker now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Her family would like to invite you to join them in wishing her a happy birthday by showering her with cards. Please send cards to: 2934 W. Hickory Road, Beatrice, NE 68310. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Preparing for the breeding season Calving season is wrapping up and transitioning into breeding season. Like any other segment of beef production, breeding protocols require de… Beatrice men with multiple DUIs sent to prison Two Beatrice men with nine total driving under the influence convictions were both sentenced to prison this week in Gage County District Court. Weapons found during traffic stop Gage County authorities arrested a man for weapons violations following a traffic stop in Blue Springs. Beatrice police identify suspect shot after pursuit A high-speed pursuit through Gage County Saturday evening ended with a suspect being shot by Beatrice Police in the area of downtown Beatrice. Mom’s turning 90 on May 8! Help us celebrate Rosanna Miller’s 90th birthday with a celebration on May 7, 2022 at the Senior Center, 101 N. 25th St., Beatrice, NE from 2-… 90th birthday celebration Dale Pieper will celebrate his 90th birthday with a celebration open house on Sunday, May 15 at Valentino’s at Seventh and Court streets in Be…