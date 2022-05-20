 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darlene Spilker is turning 90!

Her family would like to invite you to join them in wishing her a happy birthday by showering her with cards. Please send cards to: 2934 W. Hickory Road, Beatrice, NE 68310.

