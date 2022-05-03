Effort to recall Gage County Board member ends

A petition to recall a member of the Gage County Board of Supervisors has ended after petitioners failed to meet a deadline.

Gage County Clerk Dawn Hill said petitioners had 30 days from the initial filing to submit petitions to recall Don Schuller, who represents district 6 in Gage County, and the deadline has passed with nothing being submitted.

The petition was filed with the Gage County Clerk by Lacey Stevens, of Firth.

Documents state Stevens filed the petition because Schuller voted against protecting second amendment rights, voted in favor of the 30 by 30 plan and his stance on the Kansas Nebraska Heritage Act and commercial wind turbines.

Schuller, a Democrat, previously said he does support the Second Amendment, but felt it’s a national issue that the county had no business taking a stance on.

Schuller released a statement saying he strives to represent everyone in Gage County rather than a “vocal few,” and he feels the board should remain focused on county business.

“While I am personally pleased that the recall effort failed, I remain deeply concerned about the lies that were told about me—that I went door to door to stop it, that I tried to intimidate residents in my district—and more,” Schuller’s statement said. “Anyone who knows me knows I have never had an intimidating personality and likely found those accusations, as I did, laughable. But there are many in the county who don’t know me, and real damage is done by individuals who deliberately tell falsehoods. I hope this is the end of it.”

Stevens’ complaint alleged Schuller voted on issues against the majority of his constituents’ wishes and that Schuller feels he has the authority to override the public, a direct violation of his oath of office.

