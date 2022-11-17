 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Enola Dauber's 90th birthday

  • Updated
  • 0
Enola Dauber

Enola Dauber

Please help us celebrate Enola's 90th birthday with a card shower. Send birthday wishes to: Enola Dauber, Homestead House, 2300 Lincoln St., Apt. 35, Beatrice, NE 68310.

Enola's Family

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News