Enola Dauber's 90th birthday Nov 17, 2022 Nov 17, 2022 Updated 13 min ago 0 Enola Dauber Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Please help us celebrate Enola's 90th birthday with a card shower. Send birthday wishes to: Enola Dauber, Homestead House, 2300 Lincoln St., Apt. 35, Beatrice, NE 68310.Enola's Family 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Birthday Wish Beatrice Apt. Ne Shower Homestead House Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story