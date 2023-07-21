Esther Oosting’s 90th birthday Jul 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save You are invited to a card shower to celebrate Esther’s 90th birthday on July 23!Cards can be mailed to:Esther OostingStone Hearth Estates, Room 219110 20th St.Gothenburg, NE 69138 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Postal Service Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story