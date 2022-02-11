 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Wiebe turns 80!

Gary Wiebe

Gary Wiebe

If you know this dapper guy, wish him a happy 80th birthday on Feb. 12! You still look great, Gary!

Your loving daughters

Birthday card shower

Birthday card shower

The family of Wayne Schultis would like to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday. Cards may be sent to him at 828 22nd St., Fairb…

70th birthday celebration

70th birthday celebration

Gail (Hohensee) Kier is turning 70! Her family would like to honor her with a card shower for her birthday on Feb 15. Cards can be sent to her…

