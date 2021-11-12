Happy 85th birthday Shirley! Nov 12, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 Shirley Wiens Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley Wiens' family would like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday Wishes may be mailed to P.O. Box 10, Beatrice, NE 68310.Love, Your Family! 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular