Mildred "Millie" Samuskewicz of Wymore will celebrate her 95th Birthday on April 5. Cards and memories can be mailed to her at: P. O. Box #298, Wymore, NE 68466. Friends and family are invited to an Open House to celebrate on Saturday, April 16 at the Wymore Legion from 4-6 p.m.
Happy 95th birthday!
