Text On April 12th, Marian Young Noakes will celebrate 99 years. She grew up in Saticoy, CA, and during WWII she met Staff Sgt Charles Young from Filley who was part of the 184th Infantry Company C out of Beatrice on maneuvers in CA.

This California city girl became a military war wife and 4 years after WWII a Nebraska farm wife w/pigs, cows and chickens. Very new challenges! And--she learned that those haystacks weren't large rocks! She later became the Filley postal clerk, a position she held for 25 years and she then served as the Filley Post Master for five years. She later married Don Noakes after both had lost their spouses. She will celebrate her 99th with her three children/spouses, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two step-children/spouses, two step-grandchildren/spouses & four step-great grandchildren. If you would like to send a card or note please send to: PO Box 123, Filley, NE 68357.