 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mom's 90th birthday

  • 0
Helen Jordening

Helen Jordening

We are having a card shower for Mom's 90th birthday on Nov. 22. Address is:

Helen Jordening, 208 North Madison Ave., Plymouth, Nebraska 68424.

Happy Birthday Mom. From your kids

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Enola Dauber's 90th birthday

Enola Dauber's 90th birthday

Please help us celebrate Enola's 90th birthday with a card shower. Send birthday wishes to: Enola Dauber, Homestead House, 2300 Lincoln St., A…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News