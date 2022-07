The grandchildren of Eileen Vitosh are hosting a card shower in honor of her 100th birthday on July 28th. Eileen is a former resident of Diller, NE and mother to Dennis Vitosh, Karen Ideus, and Carolyn Lineweber; in addition has 6 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. Cards of congratulations will reach her at 820 Bell St. Beatrice, NE 68310.