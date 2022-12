Don Vostrez Sr. of Wymore formally from Wilber will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Jan. 2, his family would like to honor him with a card shower. Please send cards and memories to 621 N. Sixth St., Apt B2 Wymore. NE. 68446. His family include children, Teresa and Terry Busing, Donnie and Tammy Vostrez, Tammy and Jerry Husa, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.