 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Weapons found during traffic stop

  • 0

Gage County authorities arrested a man for weapons violations following a traffic stop in Blue Springs.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday a Gage County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling Blue Springs and stopped a vehicle with Arizona license plates for a traffic offense.

During the contact with the driver, the deputy observed brass knuckles and a knife in the vehicle.

As the roadside investigation continued, the deputy conducted a radio check and discovered the driver, 39-year-old Brandon Hinojosa, had a felony conviction out of Florida.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated the deputy placed Hinojosa under arrest and in a further search of the vehicle subsequent to his arrest, a hatchet was also discovered in the vehicle that was within reach of the driver.

Hinojosa was transported to the Gage County Detention Center and lodged into jail on felony offenses of three counts carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of possession of a dangerous instrument by a prohibited person, and the original traffic offense.

People are also reading…

The Wymore Police Department arrived after the traffic stop was initiated and assisted the Gage County deputy at the scene.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mom’s turning 90 on May 8!

Mom’s turning 90 on May 8!

Help us celebrate Rosanna Miller’s 90th birthday with a celebration on May 7, 2022 at the Senior Center, 101 N. 25th St., Beatrice, NE from 2-…

Heifer development

Heifer development

Developing replacement heifers is a long and costly process that can potentially become even more expensive if heifers must be culled from the…

80th birthday celebration

80th birthday celebration

He made it to 80. His birthday is on April 25. Send birthday wishes to: Gene Martin, 708 Clearwater Circle, Beatrice, NE 68310.

Happy 95th birthday!

Happy 95th birthday!

Mildred "Millie" Samuskewicz of Wymore will celebrate her 95th Birthday on April 5. Cards and memories can be mailed to her at: P. O. Box #298…

90th birthday celebration

Happy Birthday to Velora Wieters. She will be turning 90 on April 18. Please shower her with cards at: 12022 W. Walnut Rd., Odell, NE 68415.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News