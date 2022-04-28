Weapons found during traffic stop

Gage County authorities arrested a man for weapons violations following a traffic stop in Blue Springs.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday a Gage County Sheriff’s Office deputy was patrolling Blue Springs and stopped a vehicle with Arizona license plates for a traffic offense.

During the contact with the driver, the deputy observed brass knuckles and a knife in the vehicle.

As the roadside investigation continued, the deputy conducted a radio check and discovered the driver, 39-year-old Brandon Hinojosa, had a felony conviction out of Florida.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated the deputy placed Hinojosa under arrest and in a further search of the vehicle subsequent to his arrest, a hatchet was also discovered in the vehicle that was within reach of the driver.

Hinojosa was transported to the Gage County Detention Center and lodged into jail on felony offenses of three counts carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of possession of a dangerous instrument by a prohibited person, and the original traffic offense.

The Wymore Police Department arrived after the traffic stop was initiated and assisted the Gage County deputy at the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0