Ronald and Verla (Parde) Busboom will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on Jan. 28, 1962 at Zion Lutheran Church.

They were blessed with three children: Brian (Beth) Busboom of Adams, Brenda (Kevin) Ebke of Jansen, and Becky (Craig) Johnson of Cortland. Along with nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Their family will be honoring their parent's anniversary with a card shower. Please send cards to PO Box 12, Cortland, NE 68331.

