Celebrating 50 years!

Duane and Joyce Wilkinson

Duane and Joyce Wilkinson

Duane and Joyce (Weyers) Wilkinson were married June 16, 1972 at Lewiston Lutheran Church. After getting married they spent a couple of years residing in Lincoln and Beatrice but have been in the Burchard area for over 40 years. Joyce is retired from the US Postal Service and Duane is a farmer.

They have three children and six grandchildren Kari Vinyard (husband Scott and daughters Taylor & Genevieve) of Montgomery TX, Chad Wilkinson (wife Bridget and sons Nathan and Brady) of Panama NE, and Derek Wilkinson (wife Angie and sons Dawson and Drake) of Table Rock NE. Celebrate with them by sending cards to 71495 Hwy 99, Burchard, NE 68323.

