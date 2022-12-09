Celebration of life

Celebrating the Wonderful Life of Ray Totten, Sept. 15, 1948 – July 31, 2022.
He’s gone, but never forgotten. Please join us as we gather to share favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful, funny man who was a gift to all.
Open house celebration at the American Legion Club, 701 Dorsey St., Beatrice, NE 68310 on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 6-8 p.m.
A celebratory program, sharing of memories, and light dinner (Ray’s favorites) will be provided. Dress is casual. Please bring cherished memories to share.
Memorials to The Beatrice Humane Society.