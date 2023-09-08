Happy 80th birthday SherialnOltman Sep 8, 2023 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sherial (Bartlett) Oltman will celebrate her 80th Birthday, Sept. 14. Please help Sherial celebrate with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1479 Page Ln Vinita OK 74301. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Armed Forces Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthday celebrations Birthday celebrations