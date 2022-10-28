 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happy 80th birthday!

  • 0
Larry and Judy Bors

Larry and Judy Bors

Please join us in celebrating the 80th birthdays of Judy Bors on Nov. 4 and Larry Bors on Nov. 16h with a Card Shower. Cards may be sent to Larry and Judy Bors, P. O. Box 217, Pickrell, NE 68422.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Long/Wilken wedding

Long/Wilken wedding

Jade Long and Aaron Wilken, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage on Oct. 22, 2022 in Norfolk.

100th birthday

100th birthday

We are having an open house in honor of Elsie Zimmerman's 100th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Valentino's in their Primav…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News