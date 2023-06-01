Happy 85th birthday Rose-Ann Parde Jun 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The family would like you to join them in celebrating Rose-Ann's 85th Birthday on June 5th with a card shower. Greetings can be sent to 520 Bellwood Dr. Beatrice, NE 68310.Love, Your Family 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 60th wedding anniversary celebration Steven D. and Fern Kostal are celebrating with an Open House at the Odell Community Building, 202 Main St. on May 28th from 2-4 p.m. Cards can… 65th wedding anniversary celebration Gary and Kathryn Adams are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Gary Adams and Kathryn Wollenburg were married on June 7, 1958 at Trini… 95th birthday celebration Vonda Roberts Garland "the clover lady" will be celebrating her 95th birthday June 1. Please join in wishing her a happy birthday with a card … Happy birthday mom/grandma! Please help us honor and celebrate Faye Hagan for her 80th Birthday on May 21 with a card shower. Cards and birthday wishes may be sent to: Fa… Colleen Fulton is 93! The family of Colleen Fulton would like to honor her with a card shower on her 93rd birthday and 67th wedding anniversary.