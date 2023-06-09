Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy 90th birthday Alice Meints

The family of Alice Meints would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration for her 90th birthday on June 7. Cards may be sent to: 14…

Happy 85th birthday Rose-Ann Parde

The family would like you to join them in celebrating Rose-Ann's 85th Birthday on June 5th with a card shower. Greetings can be sent to 520 Be…

Evelyn Meints is turning 90!

The family of Evelyn Meints is honoring her with a card shower to celebrate her 90th birthday. Her birthday is May 28. Cards can be sent to Ev…