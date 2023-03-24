At the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 2920 E. Court Street on the East edge of Beatrice from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LaRita has been working for the Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District (LBB NRD) since September, 2008. Her physical office, where she works most of the time, has been at the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

We wanted to inform the public that there will be coffee and cake provided as we say farewell to LaRita and thank her for all she has done.

You are welcome to stop by anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

LaRita thanks you all for being kind and respectful.