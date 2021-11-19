 Skip to main content
Raymond and Myrna Johnsen celebrate 60th anniversary

Raymond and Myrna Johnsen will be celebrating their 60th anniversary on Nov. 26. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church, Pickrell in 1961. They are the parents of Terry Johnsen, Rhonda Riekenberg, and Lori McKeon.

