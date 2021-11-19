Raymond and Myrna Johnsen will be celebrating their 60th anniversary on Nov. 26. They were married at Christ Lutheran Church, Pickrell in 1961. They are the parents of Terry Johnsen, Rhonda Riekenberg, and Lori McKeon.
Raymond and Myrna Johnsen celebrate 60th anniversary
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shirley Wiens' family would like to honor her with a card shower. Birthday Wishes may be mailed to P.O. Box 10, Beatrice, NE 68310.
Suzie and Missy,
We're having a Card Shower for Kenneth Eichenberger Sr. for his 95th Birthday on Nov. 22. If you would like to send some Birthday Wishes his w…
The Family of Lenhart Fritzen would like to honor him with a card shower for his 95th birthday on Nov. 10, 2021. Cards and memories may be sen…
Come help us celebrate Joyce May's 80th Birthday on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1-4 p.m. at Hartig Glass located at 118 S. Fourth St. in Beatrice.