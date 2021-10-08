 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley Hill is turning 86!

  • 0
Shirley Hill

Shirley Hill

Shirley Hill (Shirley Mae's) will be 86 on Oct. 21. Help her celebrate by sending cards to her at: 

Shirley Hill

417 Thayer

Beatrice, NE 68310

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News