 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snyder wedding anniversary

  • 0
John and Becky Snyder

John and Becky Snyder

Family and friends are invited to congratulate John and Becky Snyder on the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary. John Snyder and Becky Henrichs were married July 28, 1971 at St. Paul's in Diller. Send greetings to 18698 E. Oak Rd., Liberry, NE, 68381

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy 80th Birthday

Happy 80th Birthday

The Family of Wanda (Jobman) Rademacher would like to honor her with a card shower for her 80th birthday on January 6th. Greetings may be sent…

Happy 80th Birthday!

Happy 80th Birthday!

The family of Dean Lottman would like to honor him with a card shower for his 80th Birthday on Jan. 6. Greetings may be sent to: Dean Lottman …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News