Family and friends are invited to congratulate John and Becky Snyder on the occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary. John Snyder and Becky Henrichs were married July 28, 1971 at St. Paul's in Diller. Send greetings to 18698 E. Oak Rd., Liberry, NE, 68381
Snyder wedding anniversary
