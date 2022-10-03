Annual Harvest Festival to be held Saturday

This week marks the start to the annual Harvest Festival held at the Filley Stone Barn located about 11 miles east of Beatrice or two miles South of Filley.

The Harvest Festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 10am-4pm and is open to the public. The festival provides a chance to experience the nostalgia of harvests past with live action antique farm equipment demonstrations, blacksmithing demonstrations, wagon rides, artisan crafts and trades, folk music, and more!

The event is free and open to the public. Lunch will be available on the grounds; with the Filley American Lutheran Church serving meals starting at 11am. In addition, the Gage County Museum will have gift shop merchandise available for purchase at the barn. There will be t-shirts, books, tin cups, and other items for sale.

The event is sponsored by the Blue Valley Antique Collector’s Club. Additional demonstrators and vendors are welcome, contact Ken Moss to register: 402-239-7627.

The idea to build the Filley Stone Barn came about amid a farm crisis brought on by a period of drought, grasshopper invasions, and crop failures. Gage County’s farmers were in serious trouble, with many looking for work to keep their farms and families afloat. The Elijah Filley family, having moved to the area in 1867, thought they could be part of the solution and sent out a call for residents to help them build a barn at their “Cottage Hill Farm.” News that Elijah Filley was building a barn and was willing to pay workers spread fast. Men came from all over the region to work on the barn. For several months the work continued with the barn being completed in November of 1874. The barn, which became a local landmark, served its intended purpose for many decades.

In 1977 the Filley Stone Barn was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The following year, it was willed to the Gage County Historical Society. An additional 20 acres of farm ground were added to the site in 1986. Today the Gage County Historical Society & Museum works to preserve the structure and share it with visitors.