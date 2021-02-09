Annual run postponed

Due to the forecasted frigid cold temps and wind chill which affect the safety of participants and volunteers the Healthy Hearts Run/Walk 5k and 1 mile scheduled for Saturday February 13 will be postponed to Saturday February 20 - same time and location with a 12:30 p.m. registration/packet pick up and 1:30 p.m. event start time. We are hopeful conditions will be more favorable for all involved in this event.

The late fee is being waived should you still want to register online or by mail or race day.

We understand this date change may not work for some of you so we will work with you on a one on one basis to accommodate however we are able.

Please contact us at homesteadrunningclub@gmail.com or Julie at 402-641-5746 to make arrangements or for questions regarding the event.

Again thank you for understanding as the safety of participants and volunteers is our primary concern.

