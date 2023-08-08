The 41st annual Antique Machinery Show and Plowing Bee sponsored by Deer Creek Sodbusters, Inc. will be held Sunday, August 13, 2023 at the Deer Creek Show grounds, at 72927 610 Ave, 4½ miles south of Sterling, Nebraska, or 2½ miles north of Hwy 136 on county road 610 Ave (Sterling Road).

Activities will begin at 8 a.m. with the flag raising ceremony and will run throughout the day until late afternoon.

The American Legion Post 140 from Sterling will perform the flag raising ceremonies and will also lead the parade with a color guard. The parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Following the flag raising ceremonies, at approximately 8:15 a.m., an outdoor church service will be held. The service will be led by Rev. John Keizer, retired Methodist pastor from Sterling Nebraska.

At 11:30 a.m. guest speaker David Seay will present his program entitled "Nebraska Territory Stories”. In this upbeat presentation David performs folk music that existed at the time Nebraska became a state on March 1, 1867. Between tunes he discusses how these songs provide glimpses into history by telling stories of everyday life of the pioneers during the 13 years before Nebraska statehood. This cheerful show works particularly well for family audiences as it has opportunities for volunteers to come up front and participate. Instruments featured are banjo, harmonica, whistles, and mountain dulcimer.

Combining his passions for music, history, and storytelling, David Seay has presented HN Speakers Bureau programs since 1997. He is a master artist with the Nebraska Arts Council's Artist-in-the-Schools Communities Residency Program and performs with his wife, Deborah Greenblatt, in the popular musical duo Greenblatt & Seay, which has participated in the Nebraska Arts Council's Touring Program for more than 30 years. David plays over a dozen instruments, teaches private music lessons, and conducts workshops in harmonica.

This year will be the fourth appearance of David Seay at the Deer Creek Sodbusters annual event. His previous appearance were in 2012, 2015, and 2018. He was well received by his audience on his previous appearances.

“Nebraska Territory Stories” is one of approximately 300 programs offered through the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. The more than 165 available speakers include acclaimed scholars, writers, musicians, story tellers and folklorists on topics ranging from pioneer heritage to ethics and law to international and multicultural issues, making it the largest humanities speaker's bureau in the nation. Speakers are available to any non-profit organization in Nebraska. Each program lasts 30 minutes to an hour, plus a question-and-answer period.

The most frequent users of the HN Speakers Bureau are primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities, libraries, museums and historical societies, agencies for the elderly, rural organizations, churches, arts organizations, and ethnic organizations. Humanities Nebraska sponsors the largest Speakers Bureau program in the U.S. according to the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For information detailing the available speakers and guidelines for booking them, please access their website at www.humanitiesnebraska.org (Speakers section) or contact Humanities Nebraska at 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 330, Lincoln, NE 68508, phone (402) 474-2131, fax (402) 474-4852 or e-mail info@humanitiesnebraska.org.

Demonstrations of operating machinery such as threshing, corn shelling, corn binding, silage chopping, stationary baler, small grain binding and farming with draft horses will be held in the morning between 9:30 a.m. and noon and again in the afternoon between 2-4 p.m. Plowing demonstrations will be held in the afternoon as well, following the parade.

In addition to machinery and farming demonstrations, the show will feature day-long exhibits of antique tractors, steam engines, gas engines and antique automobiles and trucks.